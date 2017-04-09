× 3 injured in Mosby Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after three men were shot in the city’s Mosby Court neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 1600 block of Littlepage Street at 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found two male victims and a third male victim was found on Coalter Street, but said he was also shot on Littlepage Street.

Two are said to be suffering from non-life threatening injuries, while the third victim’s injuries are possibly life threatening.

There is no suspect information to release at this time.

Police have closed down Littlepage Street from Bryan Street to Mosby Court.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 6 for updates.