Chesterfield man last seen Friday located, reunited with family

Posted 3:53 pm, April 8, 2017, by , Updated at 05:15PM, April 8, 2017

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have located a man who was reported missing Saturday after last being seen by family Friday.

70-year-old Pedro Gonzalez was reunited with his family Saturday after he was last seen at his home on the 9100 block of North Arch Village Friday.

Pedro Gonzalez

Gonzalez was described as a Hispanic male, about 5’7 and weighing about 140 pounds. He has black and gray hair and brown eyes. Gonzalez was last seen wearing a black jacket, a baseball hat, blue jeans, yellow boots and either a red or blue drawstring backpack.

The Chesterfield County Police Department would like to thank the public for their help in locating Gonzalez.