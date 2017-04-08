Chesterfield man last seen Friday located, reunited with family

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have located a man who was reported missing Saturday after last being seen by family Friday.

70-year-old Pedro Gonzalez was reunited with his family Saturday after he was last seen at his home on the 9100 block of North Arch Village Friday.

Gonzalez was described as a Hispanic male, about 5’7 and weighing about 140 pounds. He has black and gray hair and brown eyes. Gonzalez was last seen wearing a black jacket, a baseball hat, blue jeans, yellow boots and either a red or blue drawstring backpack.

The Chesterfield County Police Department would like to thank the public for their help in locating Gonzalez.