Saturday morning’s chill gets replaced with a quick warm-up

RICHMOND, Va. -- Low temperatures Saturday morning dropped into the 30s for much of the state, but there were some isolated locations with temperatures in the 20s. It was the coldest morning in over two weeks.

Highs Saturday afternoon will reach into the 60s, but it will be chilly again Saturday night into Sunday morning. Lows will range from the mid 30s to the lower 40s. Patchy frost will occur in colder outlying areas.

Southwesterly winds will boost temperatures over the next few days. Highs will be in the 80s Monday and Tuesday. A series of weak cold fronts will knock temps down a little at the end of the week, but the readings will still be above normal.

Our prospects for rain are fairly slim much of the week. As of now, our best chance of seeing a shower will be on Wednesday. One computer model is showing we could get some scattered showers Thursday into early Friday, but other computer models keep that period mainly dry.

