Pet Expo raises money for Henrico Humane Society

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- There was a big turnout for the Henrico Humane Society’s Pet Expo at Richmond International Raceway Complex Saturday.

The event featured contests, races, pet massages, pet portraits and a parade of adoptable pets. Some of those animals found their forever homes, soo.

This is the seventeen year for the event, which is organized by volunteers.

The money raised benefits sick animals.

“We spend tens of thousands of dollars every year," Melissa Golden with the Henrico Humane Society said. "Most of the animals that come to us are healthy, but some of them are abused or neglected and need some additional medical care. And our adoption fees and donations just can’t cover it, so that is why we have fundraisers like this to close that gap.”

The event was emceed by WTVR CBS 6's Greg McQuade.

The organization found forever homes for 475 dogs and cats in 2016.

