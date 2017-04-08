Man robs Chesterfield convenience store with weapon inside paper bag

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a convenience store Saturday afternoon.

Officers say the suspect entered the Cato store on Wadsworth Drive just after 1:45 p.m. He then pointed a small paper bag with what was believed to be a weapon inside at the cashier and demanded money.

The suspect fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man is described as a white male in his 40’s, approximately 5’10 with a skinny build. He was wearing a green bandana on his head with brown sunglasses, a black jacket, blue pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.