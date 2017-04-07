× Weekend Events: I HEART Carytown Craft Beer Fest, BARK N’ Brew Fest

April 7, Performance at 7 PM; Guided tours at 6 PM and 8 PM at The Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia. FREE Freedom Friday featuring One Voice Chorus Ensemble, in partnership with RVA First Fridays, the Black History Museum presents history through music. 122 West Leigh Street, Richmond. Details visit http://blackhistorymuseum.org/.

April 8

The Richmond Jazz Society’s “Make Music with Me Band” performs Saturday from 10:30am – 11:30am. A blend of jazz and children’s classics creates this delightful concert for families. Children can join in with the band to make their own music. And the Tin Pan Alley Cats performs Saturday from 2 – 3:15 pm. Ken Lelen sings vintage songs and plays acoustic guitars in this concert that offers hit tunes and tales of America’s greatest composers: Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin, Hoagy Carmichael, Dorothy Fields, George & Ira Gershwin, Lorenz Hart, Jimmy McHugh, Richard Rodgers, Jule Styne and more. Both concerts are at Elizabeth Davis Middle School, which is located at 601 Corvus Ct, Chester, VA. Registration required.Details visit http://library.chesterfield.gov/.

I Heart Carytown Craft Beer Festival at City Stadium at 3 p.m. with live music, Carytown restaurants and food trucks and over 20 craft beers and ciders on tap, plus wine from James River Cellars. At 5 pm the Richmond Kickers will take on Louisville. Free parking at City Stadium and Spoken4 Pedicabs will be running free rides from City Stadium to Carytown from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 ($10 for Season Ticket Holders), for more information visit http://www.richmondkickers.com/home/910199.html.

April 9

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery and Bandit’s Adoption and Rescue of K-9s (BARK) are joining forces for pleased BARK and Brew Fest 2017 on Sunday, noon to 6:00 pm.The free event is dog and family friendly featuring dog-centric vendors, doggie kissing and photo booths, a blessing of the animals, and adoptable BARK dogs, live music all day, craft beer, and food trucks. Proceeds will benefit BARK. a volunteer based, nonprofit rescue serving the greater Richmond area. Special funds will be raised for the BARK HOPE fund to help pay for extensive surgical and medical needs of our rescued dogs while they await adoption. For more information visit www.barkva.org.

April 25

“Ella at 100” – An evening of Jazz to celebrate the 100th birthday of Ella Fitzgerald, a Newport News native. The special performance is presented by The Richmond Jazz Society and Virginia Repertory Theatre Tuesday, April 25, at 7:00 P.M. at the Sara Belle and Neil November Theatre, 114 West Broad Street. The Richmond event falls on Fitzgerald’s actual birthday April 25, 1917. The performance showcases Ella’s music and life during her heyday and features Music Director and saxophonist, James “Saxsmo” Gates, award-winning Jazz singer and actor, Desirée Roots as Ella Fitzgerald, Scott Wichmann as Frank Sinatra, Billy Dye as Louis Armstrong, and Anthony Cosby as Nat “King” Cole and musicians to include some of Richmond’s finest, Piano – Dr. W. Weldon Hill, Bass – Michael Hawkins, Drums – Billy Williams, Guitar – Carl Lester El; Saxophones; James “Saxsmo” Gates. Dexter Moses; Kevin Simpson, Stephen Norfleet; Trumpets:, Victor Haskins, Keith Willingham; Trombones: Chris Leitch, Charles Newton and Philip Jones. For tickets call the Box Office 804-282-2620 or visit www.virginiarep.org. Tickets are $35 to $100, a limited number of Patron Tickets are available for $250, this includes a reception with Desiree and band on stage after the show. The event will raise funds to support the community programs of Richmond Jazz Society and Virginia Rep.

Other Ella 100 Celebrations:

Richmond Jazz Society has joined the world-wide celebration of Virginia native Ella Fitzgerald and the 100th anniversary of her birth. The centennial celebration is sponsored by the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation. The series will feature vocalists paying tribute to “The First Lady of Song”. All shows are at Capital Ale House, Downtown Music Hall, 623 East Main Street, Richmond. For more information visit www.vajazz.org or contact RJS 804-643-1972. April 11, at 7pm, Pianist/vocalist Connie Parker; May 9, at 7pm & 9:15pm – Jazz music’s rising star Veronica Swift; June 13, at 7pm & 9:15pm, Jazz vocalist Eve Cornelious.