Police at Chester Walmart searching for robber

CHESTER, Va. -- Police are investigating a crime at Walmart on Iron Bridge Road in Chester.
A man, possibly armed with a gun, either robbed or attempted to rob a Walmart worker inside the store Friday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. Those Crime Insider sources said the man walked into Walmart, told a clerk he had a gun, and demanded money.
Chesterfield Police have not yet confirmed the nature of the situation.
It was unclear whether the man got any money before he left.
Witnesses reported seeing a gun as the man fled.
The search for the suspect is on-going and included police officers, K9 units, and aerial support.
No information has been released about a suspect in this situation.
There have been no reports of injuries.
