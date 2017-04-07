Police at Chester Walmart searching for robber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER, Va. -- Police are investigating a crime at Walmart on Iron Bridge Road in Chester.

A man, possibly armed with a gun, either robbed or attempted to rob a Walmart worker inside the store Friday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. Those Crime Insider sources said the man walked into Walmart, told a clerk he had a gun, and demanded money.

Chesterfield Police have not yet confirmed the nature of the situation.

It was unclear whether the man got any money before he left.

Witnesses reported seeing a gun as the man fled.

The search for the suspect is on-going and included police officers, K9 units, and aerial support.

No information has been released about a suspect in this situation.

There have been no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can submit news tips, photos, and video here.