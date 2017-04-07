Trooper responding to pursuit crashes at Laburnum and Nine Mile

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A state trooper responding to a pursuit that started in Richmond was involved in a crash Thursday night in eastern Henrico County.

Crime Insider sources told reporter Jon Burkett the pursuit spanned along I-95 just passed Maury Street.

Sgt. Steve Vick with Virginia State Police said troopers were pursuing a suspect wanted by Richmond police on outstanding warrants.

“While responding to the pursuit another trooper was struck in the intersection of Laburnum and Nine Mile,” Vick said.

Vick said the trooper was transported to an area hospital to be checked out.

The suspect was taken into custody, Vick said.

