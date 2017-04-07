Puppy halts mail delivery for entire neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- An entire neighborhood in Washington, D.C., has not had mail delivered for more than a month because of a 10-month-old pit bull puppy named “Sky.”

US Postal Service officials said the dog had repeatedly charged one of their letter carriers and that the service was suspended for safety reasons.

Neighbors said they sympathize with the letter carrier, but do not understand why an entire two blocks have had to go so long without their mail.

“I got no mail and like you just said, terrified that you`re going to get that overcharge on bills you didn't pay because you got no mail," one man said.

Another neighbor said she feels the owner of the dog should be penalized, but not the entire neighborhood.

Postal service officials said that if a dog is roaming, they can refuse deliver to an entire street.

The dog's owner said he is sorry for the trouble he has caused.

After WDCW started investigating this issue, neighbors said mail service resumed.