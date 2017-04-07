Man accused of sexually assaulting child on St. Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico man is behind bars after he allegedly sexually assaulted a child on St. Patrick's Day.

Police have released few details in the case, but did say 25-year-old Kevin Dewayne Long came into contact with a 12-year-old girl on March 17 and allegedly lured the child into his apartment to have sex with her.

Long, who was taken into custody Thursday, is facing several charges, including sexual assault and kidnapping.

