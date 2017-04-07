Freeze Warning issued for parts of Virginia Saturday morning

RICHMOND, Va. — Colder air has pushed back into the area behind Friday’s storm system. Highs Friday afternoon stayed in the 40s and 50s, and low temperatures Friday night into daybreak Saturday will be in the 30s. The record low for Richmond is 28° from 1990.

Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. Winds will decrease but likely stay just strong enough to prevent any major frost from forming in the metro. However, the western third of the state is under a freeze warning. This is where the most widespread freezing conditions will occur. Isolated locations outside of the warning will be close to freezing.

Richmond International Airport should stay above 32° Saturday morning. Our average final freezing temperature occurs on April 8, but has been as early as March 11 and as late as May 11.

The average final frost for Richmond is on April 21. Frost can occur when thermometer readings taken a few feet above the ground are 36° or colder. Since cold air sinks, ground temps can be around 32°.

The final frost and freeze dates occur earlier south of Richmond and later north of Richmond.

Highs Saturday will be in the 60s with lots of sunshine. Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will be a couple of degrees higher, but winds will be light, so there will be a greater chance of frost. You will need to protect anything delicate that has been planted so far this season.

After lows in the upper 30s Sunday morning, temperatures will jump into the 70s Sunday and the 80s Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

The normal high for this period is in the upper 60s and the normal low is in the mid 40s.

