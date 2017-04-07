Ex-officer allowed to leave state after killing Chesterfield teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va., -- A former Richmond Police officer convicted of killing a Chesterfield teenager will be allowed to leave Virginia prior to his sentencing on voluntary manslaughter charges.

Chesterfield Circuit Court Judge David E. Johnson granted David Cobb's motion to lift bond restrictions that prevented Cobb from traveling out of the state.

In February, a jury found Cobb guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 shooting death of 18-year-old Paterson Brown Jr. Cobb was originally charged with second-degree murder in the teenager's death.

The jury recommended Cobb spend three months in jail and pay a $1,000 fine.

Cobb's attorney David Baugh argued Cobb realized that if he violated the original bond agreement, he would be sentenced to five years in prison. Cobb was allowed to leave Virginia under his bond agreement prior to trial.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney John Childrey opposed the motion explaining matters were different now that Cobb was a convicted felon.

In the end, Judge Johnson ruled Cobb would be allowed to travel anywhere within the United States until his sentencing.

Baugh explained after the motion hearing that Cobb wanted to visit family in Georgia.

Cobb shot and killed Brown at a car wash by the Sunoco gas station off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield on October 17, 2015.

Cobb had driven his girlfriend's car to get it washed that day.

Police said Brown entered Cobb's car, and that's when a confrontation ensued.

Cobb admitted to shooting the teenager, but only because he thought Brown had a weapon and was a threat to himself and others.

Brown was unarmed.

The nine-year veteran resigned from the Richmond Police Department after his conviction, according to his defense attorney.

Cobb's sentencing is scheduled for May 24.