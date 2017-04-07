× Black Hand Coffee and Triple Crossing collaborate on cold brew

RICHMOND, Va. — Two local brewers are serving up coffee with a different kind of cream.

Black Hand Coffee Co. and Triple Crossing Brewing have formed a joint venture to peddle their new brand of cold-brewed coffee called Nitro Cold Brew.

Made with Black Hand beans and canned with nitrogen by Triple Crossing, the company is launching with an initial batch of about five barrels of coffee, which equates to about 240 16-ounce cans.

The cans are being sold for $5 at Black Hand and Triple Crossing locations.

Black Hand owner Clay Gilbert said the cans soon will be distributed around town, starting with Union Market, 821 Cafe and Strawberry Street Market.

Gilbert said the firms will make five-barrel batches every couple of weeks, depending on demand.

Triple Crossing co-owner Adam Worcester said the two sides got acquainted when it worked with Black Hand and Gilbert to brew beers that incorporated coffee as an ingredient.

