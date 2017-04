RICHMOND, Va. – Nashville Recording Artist Lucas Hoge has appeared on “The Today Show” and “Inside Edition.” He’s currently the Music Ambassador for Cabela’s. Lucas is in town to celebrate Cabela’s one year anniversary in Short Pump with a LIVE Concert Sunday, April 9th at 4pm, but this morning, he gave us a front row seat and performed his new single, “Dirty South.” For more information you can visit http://www.lucashoge.com/ and www.cabelas.com