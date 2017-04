RICHMOND, Va. – Since 2012, the Healy Gala has raised over $40,000 in scholarships for graduating seniors at Glen Allen High School. Meghan Needham and Jeffrey Abernathy shared a preview of this year’s event that takes place Friday, April 21st from 7pm to 11pm at the Cultural Arts Center in Glen Allen. The theme for this years event is ‘Spring Towards higher Education.’ For more information you can visit www.healygala.org and www.glenallenruritan.org