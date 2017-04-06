× Two new salad spots set for Carytown, Willow Lawn

RICHMOND, Va. — Two new restaurants promise to add some roughage to Richmond’s diet.

The Good Leaf, salad-centric restaurant, is taking over the former Curry Craft space in Carytown at 2925 W. Cary St.

Charles Ellen, owner and operator of The Good Leaf and first-time restaurateur, said he hopes to open by early May, with plans to hire six to 10 people to staff the location. Renovations are underway.

Good Leaf will offer patrons a choice of greens and toppings to build their own salad, Ellen said, in addition to seasonal salad and soup options and several grain bowl varieties.

“We want there to be a good variety of items for people,” said Ellen, a Richmond native and 2012 UVA alum. “This is going to be a healthy food option for people that live, or are visiting, the neighborhood.”

At about 1,350 square feet, Ellen said The Good Leaf space will be able to seat about 24 people.

Dominion Construction Partners is the general contractor overseeing the renovations. Richmond-based Johannas Design Group is the architect, while Helen Reed with H.L. Reed Design designed the interior.

Plans call for the space to include a retractable window fronting West Cary Street, a salad-prep station and a wall with live plants, Ellen said.

“I really want this to be a gathering place for people,” Ellen said. “Carytown is a very interesting and eclectic area that’s open to new concepts … I think this is a concept that could work very well given the neighborhood.”

Meanwhile, Canada-based Freshii last week opened its latest Richmond outpost at 1700 Willow Lawn Drive, said Samuel Farhi, general manager and managing partner of the franchise.

