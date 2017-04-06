× Police identify 23-year-old Richmond man fatally shot in Varina home

HENRICO, Va. – Police on Thursday identified the man found dead in a Varina home.

David Lee Coles III, age 23, of Richmond, died after being shot during an altercation inside the home.

Henrico Police officers responded to the home on Kingsland Pointe Drive, near Varina Road and I-295, just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Coles was pronounced dead at the scene. One other person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Henrico Police are not seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

CBS 6 photojournalist witnessed police take a person into custody, but it was not clear whether that person was arrested or just being taken in for questioning.

Neighbor Greg Hughes described the couple that lives at the home as “family oriented” and said a death there is unsettling.

“We had our windows open and we didn’t hear anything,” Hughes said. “This is a neighborhood where people just walk your dogs and say hello to your neighbors. To have something like this in our neighborhood is just strange.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.