× Fatal crash investigated in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed and two people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a tree in Dinwiddie County on Thursday morning, according to a Virginia State Police spokesperson.

The accident was reported on Old Stage Road, near Flat Rock, investigators said.

The names and ages of those involved in the crash have not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It is not yet known what, if any, role the weather played in the accident.

Much of the area was under a Tornado Watch as storms moved through Central Virginia on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can submit news tips and photos here.