Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden celebrates blooms and butterflies

HENRICO, Va. — Over in Lakeside, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is celebrating the arrival of spring at their 50-acre sanctuary. Over 40,000 bulbs were planted this year; many of them are focused near the popular Fountain Garden in particular.

The Garden calls this great awakening “A Million Blooms” and their celebration of spring runs April 1 – June 1.

The event starts with cherry blossoms, daffodils and then tulips, along with spring ephemerals like Virginia bluebells. Then iris, azaleas, peonies take the spring stage. In May, roses and sacred lotus unfold.

The inconsistent temperatures of early spring didn’t affect too many blooms, either.

“Back in March, we did have a cold snap that affected a few saucer magnolia trees,” said Jonah Holland, Public Relations, and Marketing Coordinator. “Despite the temperature fluctuations spring blooms seem perfectly on schedule now. Everything looks gorgeous.”

Another anticipated part of spring’s display at the Garden is the emergence of Butterflies LIVE! on April 14 [Click here to read about the exhibit in detail].

The first shipments of chrysalides arrived this week. They have 70 native and 250 tropical butterflies. The chrysalides are literally starting to awaken and will soon be released to fill the room [Take a tour of the emergence room in the Facebook live video below from Lewis Ginter].

Also returning to Lewis Ginter are Pokemon GO players. Butterflies and blooms aren’t the only colorful things that call the Garden home – their unique ecosystem of grasslands and water features attracts a wide variety of rare and uncommon virtual “pocket monsters.”

Last season the Garden hosted several weekly and evening events around the game.

“We see Pokemon Go players come out every Monday when we set Pokemon “lures” for PokeMondays (runs through October 30th),” Holland said. “With Spring Break next week and schools out we expect to be very busy on Monday!”

Regular Admission: $13/Adults, $11/Seniors 55+, $8/Children 3-12. Children under 3 free. FREE for Members. Click here for online tickets, or purchase at the door. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. except for the Flowers After 5 events.

Admission includes access to the butterfly exhibit, which runs through Oct. 15.