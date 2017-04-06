Cleanup underway after storm batters Irvington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVINGTON, Va. -- A massive cleanup in underway after a severe storm pushed Irvington Thursday afternoon leaving a trail of destruction.

Neighbors returned home to find their yards littered with debris.

WTVR CBS 6 crews spotted several large uprooted trees -- one that nearly hit a home.

According to Virginia State Police, the powerful storm swept through parts of Lancaster County around 12:15 p.m.

The high winds knocked down trees and power lines. Some of those twisted and snapped branches landed in the streets and shut down traffic for hours.

Some structural damage was also reported at some homes and nearby buildings.

A few miles away at the Rappahanock General Hospital in Kilmarnock, strong winds shattered glass and caused some damage to the entrance of the hospital.

As a result, officials with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said the hospital was only accepting emergency patients.

No one was injured.

Maj. William Webb, Chief Deputy with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, urged residents to use caution.

"We've got VDOT crews working the roads to try to clear the roads and we've got downed power lines. We just want to make sure everybody just stays away and obviously do not go close to any downed power line," Webb said.

The sheriff's office said the clean up could last into the night.