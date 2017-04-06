× Comedian Don Rickles dead at 90

LOS ANGELES — Don Rickles, a comedian and actor known for his abrasive humor, died Thursday from kidney failure at his Los Angeles home, according to his publicist Paul Shefrin.

He was 90 years old.

A sitcom stable in the 1960s and 70s, the comedian may be best known to younger audience as the voice of Mr. Potato Head in the Toy Story series of movies.