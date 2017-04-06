Comedian Don Rickles dead at 90

Actor Don Rickles of the film 'Mr. Warmth, The Don Rickles Project' poses in the portrait studio during AFI FEST 2007 presented by Audi held at ArcLight Cinemas on November 9, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images for AFI)
LOS ANGELES — Don Rickles, a comedian and actor known for his abrasive humor, died Thursday from kidney failure at his Los Angeles home, according to his publicist Paul Shefrin.
He was 90 years old.
A sitcom stable in the 1960s and 70s, the comedian may be best known to younger audience as the voice of Mr. Potato Head in the Toy Story series of movies.