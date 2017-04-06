Come out to the Richmond Flying Squirrels Opening Night

RICHMOND, Va. - Game on! The Richmond Flying Squirrels are back, and Host Jessica Noll stopped by The Diamond to get the inside scoop on the upcoming season from Todd ‘Parney’ Parnell. Parney also revealed that three time Major League All Star will throw out the first pitch for the Flying Squirrels Opening Night. The Richmond Flying Squirrels take the field for Opening Night on Thursday, April 6th against the Hatrford Yard Goats at 7:05 pm. For tickets and information you can call 804-359-3866 or visit http://www.squirrelsbaseball.com
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS}