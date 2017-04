RICHMOND, Va. – The 6th Annual “Virginia War Memorial/Priority Automotive Run/Walk to Remember” honors and remembers the sacrifices of the United States Military. Suzanne Feigley, the 5K Director along with Jamie Davis from Priority Automotive stopped by to share the details. The event is Saturday, April 22nd at 8am at the Virginia War Memorial – 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.vawarmemorial.org/5k