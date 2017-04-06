A French-Inspired Dessert with a lemon twist

RICHMOND, Va. – Pastry Chef Megan Fitzroy Phelan from Longoven RVA made a return visit to the Virginia This Morning kitchen and walked us through the steps on how to create a Sabayon paired with Lemon Olive Oil Cake and fresh fruit. For more information you can visit www.longovenrva.com

Lemon Olive Oil Loaf Cake

1 cup sugar

1 ½ cup flour

¾ tsp baking soda

1 ¼ tsp baking powder

¾ tsp fine sea salt

zest of 2 lemons

2 eggs

¾ cup olive oil

¾ cup milk

¼ cup plus 2 TB lemon juice (about 2 lemons)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Generously grease a 9”x 5” loaf pan. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine the sugar, flour, baking soda, baking powder, and sea salt. Whisk to combine. In a separate bowl combine the lemon zest, eggs, olive oil, milk and lemon juice. Whisk the wet ingredients until blended. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and whisk until just incorporated.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake until lightly golden brown around the edges and the center springs back to the touch, about 45 minutes.

Lemon Sabayon

2 egg yolks

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup lemon juice

Fill a medium pot with about one inch of water and place over medium high heat. Once water is simmering turn the heat down and let it continue to simmer. In a separate heat safe bowl, combine the yolks, sugar and lemon juice. Whisk until smooth. Place the bowl with the yolk mixture on top of the pot with simmering water. Whisk constantly and vigorously until the mixture is thick and airy. Make sure to scrape the sides of the bowl often and occasionally rotate the bowl to ensure even cooking and whipping. The finished sabayon should be mousse-like in appearance and should hold its shape on the side of the bowl. Once it is done, immediately remove the bowl from heat and let cool slightly. Serve warm, at room temperature or chilled.

Can be made a few hours ahead of time and kept chilled in the refrigerator.

Serve with lemon olive oil pound cake and fresh berries.