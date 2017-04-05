× Woman charged with arson in connection to fires at Henrico hotel

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Glen Allen woman has been arrested in connection with two separate fires at a Henrico County hotel last week.

Bhamini Naginbhai Patel has been charged with two counts of arson in connection with the fires on Thursday, March 30.

The fires occurred at the Holiday Inn Express on International Center Drive, near the Richmond International Airport.

Police said the fires occurred at the nearly the same time in two different areas of two different floors of the building.

The 44-year-old woman was arrested by members of the Henrico Fire Marshal’s office.

