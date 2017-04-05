Child’s death ruled homicide

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — The death of a five-year-old Blackstone boy has been ruled a homicide.

Tyson James Tharpe’s March 20 death is now under investigation by the Nottoway Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.

Tyson’s mother called 911 the morning of March 20, 2017, to get medical help for her son.

The child was transported to Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville where he was pronounced dead, according to the Nottoway Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, March 24, the State Medical Examiner’s Office notified the Nottoway Sheriff’s Office that Tyson died due to blunt force trauma.

“The Sheriff’s Office along with Virginia State Police are investigating the death as a homicide,” a Nottoway Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about Tyson’s death was asked to call the Nottoway Sheriff’s Office at 434-645-9044 or Crime Solvers 434-645-7111.

