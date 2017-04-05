Severe storms, tornadoes possible early Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A complex storm system will bring the chance of severe storms to the area overnight through Thursday morning. The chances of thunderstorms will increase after midnight. We will likely see a few different lines of storms cross our area early in the morning.

For Richmond, it looks like one line of storms will move through from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., followed by another batch between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Storm timing will be earlier to the west and later to the east.

Storms will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes -- even the ones that occur before sunrise. Make sure to download our CBS 6 Weather Authority App for the latest warnings. We will have full coverage on CBS 6 and streaming online.

There will be a higher risk of seeing the severe storms near and east of Interstate 95.

The threat for storms will diminish towards midday, but some isolated showers are possible during the afternoon. It will be windy with sustained winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts over 35 mph. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

