Senior Alert issued for 81-year-old man with cognitive impairment

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a Fairfax County man who was last seen on Tuesday, April 4.

James William Conrad Sr. was last seen at Merrifield Garden Center located at 8132 Lee Highway in Falls Church. Police say the 81-year-old suffers from cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Conrad was last seen wearing a navy blue windbreaker, navy blue pants, brown leather shoes, and wire framed clear lens glasses.

He is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, 183 pounds, with blue eyes and grey hair.

Conrad was last seen driving a silver Toyota Tacoma truck with Virginia registration kmy-1266.

If you have any information about Conrad’s whereabouts, contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.