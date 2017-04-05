Storm threat Wednesday night into Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The first half of Wednesday will have plenty of sunshine, but clouds will increase during the afternoon.

It will be quite warm again Wednesday, with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Please do not be deceived by Wednesday's nice weather.

A strong storm system will push though Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

It brings a threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night.

The thunderstorms are likely to increase in coverage and intensity Thursday morning.

Most of the area is under an “enhanced” risk of severe weather on Thursday.

The window for severe weather will come between dawn and early afternoon Thursday, with damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes all possible.

Colder air will arrive Thursday night into Friday with strong northwesterly winds.

Lows Friday and Saturday night will be in the upper 30s.

Daytime highs will average in the upper 50s Friday and the low 60s Saturday.

The weekend will feature a warming trend continuing into early next week.

