RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels 2017 season gets underway Thursday at the Diamond. Check out the CBS 6 Sports Flying Squirrels season preview special.

Segment One: A look at the season’s line up and returning players

Segment Two: What’s new at The Diamond for the Squirrels’ 8th Season

Segment Three: Meet "Joe T" Clubhouse Manager for the Richmond Flying Squirrels

Segment Four: The 7 Days of Squirrels – a season full of fantastic promotions