Richmond Flying Squirrels Opening Night Celebration

RICHMOND, Va.–

Richmond Flying Squirrels is gearing up for Opening Night Celebration Thursday, April 6 at the Diamond. Celebrate with the team and welcome in the new season of baseball, and stay after the game and watch “Dueling Fireworks” performance presented by Virginia Putative Father Registry, Fas Mart, and Chick-fil-A.

Special guest David Justice will throw out the First Pitch. Justice is a former American player for the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics and former Richmond Braves. Opening Day ceremonies start at 6:30pm followed by 3 Time Major League All-Star David Justice first pitch. For more details visit http://www.milb.com/tickets/singlegame.jsp?sid=t3410 or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=flying%20squirrels%20baseball.