Man found dead in Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are in the midst of a death investigation after a man was found dead in a Henrico home.
Henrico Police officers responded to the home on Kingsland Pointe Drive, near Varina Road and I-295, just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a man dead inside the home.
The man's name and age has not yet been released.
The cause of death remains under investigation.
A CBS 6 photojournalist witnessed police take a person into custody, however it was not clear whether that person was arrested or just being taken in for questioning.
Police have not yet released information about a possible suspect in the man's death.
