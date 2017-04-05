Man found dead in Henrico home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are in the midst of a death investigation after a man was found dead in a Henrico home.

Henrico Police officers responded to the home on Kingsland Pointe Drive, near Varina Road and I-295, just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man dead inside the home.

The man's name and age has not yet been released.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

A CBS 6 photojournalist witnessed police take a person into custody, however it was not clear whether that person was arrested or just being taken in for questioning.

Police have not yet released information about a possible suspect in the man's death.

