Hour-by-hour breakdown of severe storms threat

RICHMOND, Va. — Here’s an hour-by-hour breakdown of the complex storm system that will bring the chance of severe storms to Central Virginia overnight through Thursday morning.

These storms will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes — even the ones that occur before sunrise.

For Richmond, it looks like one line of storms will move through from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., followed by another batch between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Storm timing will be earlier to the west and later to the east.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links:

Get complete severe weather coverage during an expanded edition of CBS 6 This Morning from 4 to 7 a.m. We’ll also be back on the air as conditions warrant.