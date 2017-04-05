Crime Insider: Former GM charged with setting fires at Holiday Inn Express

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Glen Allen woman has been arrested in connection with two separate fires at a Henrico County hotel last week.

Bhamini Naginbhai Patel was charged with two counts of arson in connection with the fires on Thursday, March 30 at the Holiday Inn Express on International Center Drive near the Richmond International Airport.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett Patel was fired last week as the general manager at that location.

Police said the fires occurred at the nearly the same time in two different areas of two different floors of the building.

The 44-year-old woman was arrested by members of the Henrico Fire Marshal’s office.