Death of Chesterfield elderly couple appears to be accidental

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield County police say the death of an elderly couple inside a Paigewood Road home appears to be accident.

Police have identified the married couple as Opal H. Foltz, 79, and her husband, Merlin D. Foltz, 80.

Around 7:22 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the home in the 13000 block of Paigewood Road for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle running in a garage attached to the house.

Chesterfield Police said officers forced entry to the residence and a strong gas odor was present. “Fire personnel detected high levels of carbon monoxide throughout the residence,” police said in a press release.

Chesterfield County Fire & EMS located the couple deceased upstairs.

An official cause of death will be confirmed by the Examiner’s office but a preliminary investigation does not indicate any foul play and their deaths appear to be accidental.