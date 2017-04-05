Celebrating Childhood Heroes



RICHMOND, Va. – Art work for a great cause, the Annual “Heroes Art Ball” brings Richmonders together to support patients of childhood cancer. Lisa Goodwin, Co-Founder of the Connor’s Heroes Foundation joined us along with six-year-old honoree Olivia who painted a beautiful picture during our LIVE Show. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Connor’s Heroes Foundation and help families battling childhood cancer. The 7th Annual “Heroes Art Ball” is Friday, May 5th from 7pm to 11pm at the Science Museum of Virginia. For more information you can visit https://www.connorsheroes.org/

