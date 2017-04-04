What Your Financial IQ?

RICHMOND, Va. - April is National Financial Literacy Month and Local CPA Phil Umansky, Ph.D, from the Virginia Society of CPA’s, stopped by our studio to fill us in on his tips for improving your bottom line. For more information you can visit www.vscpa.com
