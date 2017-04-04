× Two row homes damaged in Oregon Hill blaze

RICHMOND, Va. — Mulitple fire crews responded to the 300 block of Laurel Street, where a fire at a row home spread to the home next door.

At 9:29 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, fire crews were dispatched and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front of the home, according to fire officials.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze but asked the public to stay away from the area, to help with traffic and for safety reasons.

This part of Laurel Street in Oregon Hill is located just blocks away from VCU, near St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and is a one-way street that was closed as fire crews responded.