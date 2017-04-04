Chesterfield student raises $5,000 to honor sister who died from cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield County middle school student is making a difference in the lives of people battling cancer after donating more than $5,000 to cancer research.

Angelina Anderson is an eighth grader at Swift Creek Middle school and a member of their Honors Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics and Science (TEAMS) program.

As a part of her capstone, Angelina decided to focus her project on cancer awareness.

The disease holds a very special place in her heart. Angelina’s sister, Ariana, died from Acute Myeloid Leukemia in 2001.

Despite never meeting her big sister, Angelina is passionate about doing something to help those fighting cancer.

“I found out that the medicines for the families are extremely expensive and out of 20 medicines tested, only three are approved for children,” said Angelina.

As part of that project, Angelina raised over $5,000 to donate to the Massey Cancer Center, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and, the American Cancer Society.

Tuesday Angelina presented the funds raised to representatives of cancer charities. She split the money three ways for a total of $1,712.53 per charity.

“We just need more funding and the research to help all these families that are struggling with cancer,” she added.