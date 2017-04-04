× Midlothian shopping center faces foreclosure sale

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A last-minute cash infusion wasn’t enough to save a Chesterfield County retail property from the auction block.

The Shops at Stonehenge, at 2013-2077 Walmart Way in Midlothian, is set to be auctioned Friday in a foreclosure sale.

The auction is scheduled for 2 p.m. on the steps of the Chesterfield County courthouse at 9500 Courthouse Road.

At 31,000 square feet, the Shops at Stonehenge houses national and regional tenants such as Q Barbecue, Cato Fashion and Windows Depot. It is wedged between a Sam’s Club and a Walmart Supercenter, neither of which are part of the foreclosure.

The auction does not include the neighboring Argent Credit Union property.

The property, about 4 acres, originally was scheduled for foreclosure on Feb. 24, according to a report from Trepp, a commercial real estate tracking firm.

It was delayed after the owner – Fort Worth, Texas-based Melhi Richmond Properties – allocated $800,000 to pay down part of its debt in an attempt to refinance the loan and delay foreclosure.

However the deadline for loan payoff came and went, leading to this latest attempt at foreclosure.

Click here to read more about the shopping center sale on RichmondBizSense.