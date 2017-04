CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield County woman has been arrested and charged with embezzling nearly $3,000 from a Chester elementary School.

Jessica Yeakey is the PTA Treasurer Elizabeth Scott Elementary school. Investigators say she took more than $2,800 the school PTA.

The 40-year-old was arrested Thursday, March 30 and charged with three counts of felony embezzlement.

Yeakey is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, April 7.