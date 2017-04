RICHMOND, Va. – Jenny Crittenden along with Julie Dillon shared the details about the 4th Annual “RE STRONG” Run that will benefit the VCU Massey Cancer Center. Run The River and enjoy the celebration Saturday, April 8th at the Historic Hewick Plantation along the beautiful Rappahannock River Waterfront in Urbanna. The fun run begins at 7:30 am and both the 5K and the 10K start at 8:30 am. For more information you can visit http://restrongrun.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/REStrongRun/