Neighbors say driving over metal plate in street is causing homes to shake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some Church Hill neighbors have an aggravating problem and they’re looking to the city for help.

They believe the problem began when a sinkhole popped up nearby at the intersection of 22nd and Marshall Street. Folks who live and work in the area say city crews came out and covered the hole with a metal plate.

They’ve been waiting anxiously for them to return and complete the road repair. Since then, when vehicles ride over it, the bump causes a loud noise.

Sarah Clair says her home and others will vibrate when someone hits that intersection.

“They’re usually speeding and they'll hit the bump then go up in the air. We hear a loud bang, as if it was an earthquake,” Clair explained.

Christopher Purdin works in that area every day. He says over time he noticed the metal plate was shifting, causing a huge gap.

When vehicles drive over it, Purdin said it rattles homes and cars, including his.

“One morning, I hit it and it shook my car. Now, I baby my car over it,” said Purdin. “We go nice and slow. It would be nice to see the city come back out and finish the job.”

Clair is now worried about what the vibrations will do to her own home.

“We’ve heard neighbors say this has damaged their homes. Things like floors settling, plaster cracking and they’ve noticed things falling off the walls,” Clair said.

She knows some homeowners have taken to social media to shed light on their concerns. Neighbors have also reached out to the city for help.

CBS 6 Problem Solvers also contacted the Department of Public Utilities to find out when and how they will address the issue. We are still waiting on a response.

Those who live and work in that area of Church Hill say they hope relief comes as soon as possible.

“I’m pretty concerned,” said Clair. “We have a house that was built in the nineteen hundreds and we’ve worked hard to improve it. We don’t want anything to happen to our home.”

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.