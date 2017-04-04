Henrico ID theft suspects fits description of Felony Lane Gang: Crime Insider

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett the actions of suspects in recent Henrico car break-ins matches the description of the notorious Felony Lane Gang.

The thieves are known for stealing victim’s purses and identification from cars and then try to match the description of the victims with disguises.

The suspects will then go to a bank in a different jurisdiction and withdraw money out of the victims account. The gang is called the Felony Lane Gang because they go to the teller in a far lane of the bank, do their business and quickly leave.

Crime Insider sources say that’s the same script that was followed in recent car break-ins in Henrico.

Those sources said several cars were broken into at the YMCA parking lot off John Rolfe Parkway last week.

Less than 24 hours later, someone dressed like the woman in the stolen ID visited a Chesterfield bank off Hull Street.

Crime Insider sources said the thieves got almost $2,000 during one withdrawal. The second time the bank called authorities, but the suspects were able to flee the scene.

The group is known to pop up in an area for a few weeks then move on to the next target.

Police are reminding all residents to lock their car doors at all time.