Crash closes I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A crash involving a truck has closed lanes on I-95 north, at I-64 west (mile marker 79), in Richmond.

A viewer submitted photo showed a truck sideways, across multiple lanes of the interstate.

“The north left shoulder, left lane, center lane, and right lane are closed,” according to VDOT.

Traffic was getting by the crash using the right shoulder.

Traffic was backed up more than three miles at 11:55 a.m.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can submit news tips and photos here.