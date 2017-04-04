3 rescued from Richmond apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Three people were rescued after a fire at a Richmond apartment complex Monday night.

Fire Officials said the fire started just after 10 p.m. at Essex Village Apartments in the 3900 block of Pilots Lane. When crews arrived to the scene they were met with heavy smoke coming out of the building.

After calling for additional units, crews marked the fire under control in 40 minutes.

Fire crews used ladders to rescue three people tapped on the balcony of their apartment buildings. There were no injuries during the fire.

Fire officials said eight apartment units were affected by the fire. Two of the units suffered most of the damage and have been deemed not habitable.

Investigators said there are still not sure about the total number of people affected by the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.