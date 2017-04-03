Woman on journey to live healthier finishes last in Monument Ave 10k

RICHMOND, Va. — Ashley McCray said her dream was to get into better shape and after completing the Monument Avenue 10k Saturday, she is one step closer to her goal.

CBS 6 first introduced viewers to McCray in December as a part of our Month of Giving.

At the time McCray weighed around 400 pounds.

So, CBS gave McCray 12 weeks with a personal trainer to help her reach her goals. As a part of her training, the YMCA sponsored her for the Monument Avenue 10k with the James Center Team.

The 31-year-old’s personal trainer Robyn Sadowski was also the head coach for training team.

McCray’s weight loss journey hit a major milestone Saturday when she completed 6.2 miles as a part of the Monument Avenue 10k.

In fact, McCray was actually the last participant to cross the finish line with a time of 2:56. She achieved her goal with some encouragement from the remaining cheer teams during the last couple of miles.

McCray even got to cross the finish line with her mom, cousin and uncle who joined her towards the end of the 10k.

Sadowski said McCray was happy to reach the finish line and hopes to continue to reach more fitness milestones.

She says she is going to continue to work out with McCray once a week as she continues her journey towards a healthy and active life.