Runner proposes during Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K

RICHMOND, Va. -- Officially, former Virginia Tech track and field star Ryan Hagen won the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K on Saturday with a time of 30:37. But the real winner completed the run in one hour, seven minutes and forty seconds.

That's because 38-year-old Chris Friess, while running the race, stopped to propose to his now fiancee Hanson Mabry.

The surprise proposal, near the Arthur Ashe Monument, began when Chris' friends -- dressed in tuxedo shirts -- ran up to Hanson and each handed her a rose. Chris followed with a rose of his own, got on one knee, and popped the question.

Hanson said yes!