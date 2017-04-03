Man killed during Russian Roulette-style game: Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. — What started as an April fool’s joke, ended tragically Saturday afternoon when Nygel Williams was shot and killed, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources said Williams was involved in a Russian Roulette-style game Saturday when he was shot.

The 22-year-old’s good friend, Darell N. Meredith, 22, was also involved in the game, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police have officially said Williams’ death resulted from the “careless handling of a firearm by Meredith.

Meredith has now been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in Williams’s death.

Investigators said Meredith and several other friends drove Williams to Chippenham Hospital and dropped off his body outside the emergency room Saturday afternoon.

“Within minutes of arriving at the hospital, Williams was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the chest,” Richmond Police spokesperson Gene Lepley said.