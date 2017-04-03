“It’s Your Time To Shine” with Suits for Success IV

RICHMOND, Va – The non-profit “My Brother’s Keeper of Greater Richmond” hosts the “Suits for Success IV,” a workshop helping young men discover a professional mindset as they work to enter the workplace. Stephan “Coach” Hicks, Executive Director of the program shared a preview of this annual event taking place for young men ages 15 to 30 Saturday, April 8th from 9:30am to 3pm at 1618 Hull Street Road. The event is free, but you have to register to secure your place. A continental breakfast and light lunch will be served. For more information, visit http://www.mbkgrva.org/

